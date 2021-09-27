Japan Pro Baseball, Soccer to Test Easier COVID-19 Curbs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--Planned demonstration tests to ease COVID-19 restrictions in Japan are expected to include professional baseball and soccer games after the current coronavirus state of emergency is lifted, economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Monday.

The government aims to carry out technical demonstrations to relax coronavirus restrictions on citizens and businesses at an appropriate time, said Nishimura, who leads the Japanese government's response to the novel coronavirus crisis.

He made the remarks in a meeting with representatives of the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization, or NPB, and the Japan Professional Football League, or J.League.

The government "intends to balance COVID-19 measures with social and economic activities by introducing a package of vaccination and testing," Nishimura said.

He also said that the government is making arrangements for demonstration tests to ease coronavirus measures at eateries and bars, live music clubs and small theaters.

