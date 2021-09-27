Princess Mako's Boyfriend Returns to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Narita, Chiba Pref., Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--Kei Komuro, who plans to marry Japanese Princess Mako, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, by year-end, returned to Japan from the United States on Monday.

Komuro, 29, took a commercial flight from New York to Narita International Airport in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo.

After two weeks of novel coronavirus quarantine, Komuro is expected to meet with Princess Mako, the 29-year-old first daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko.

Komuro returned to Japan for the first time since he left for the United States to study at Fordham University in August 2018. He and Princess Mako are expected to register their marriage as early as October.

The Imperial Household Agency is making arrangements to announce details including the date of marriage. A press conference by the couple is also being considered.

