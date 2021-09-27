Japan to Fully End COVID-19 Emergency Thurs.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is set to end its COVID-19 state of emergency for all 19 prefectures now under the measure, including Tokyo, on Thursday as planned, it was learned Monday.

The government will also end its COVID-19 pre-emergency designations for Miyagi, Fukushima, Ishikawa and five other prefectures Thursday as currently scheduled, informed sources said.

The move comes as the government believes that new COVID-19 cases are on the decline and that the strain on the medical care systems is easing in all of the 27 prefectures, according to the sources.

Based on opinions from the local governments concerned, the central government will not replace the novel coronavirus emergency with less strict pre-emergency designation for any of the prefectures.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference Monday that the government's basic COVID-19 policy stipulates that steps against the novel coronavirus be kept in place until the infection situation improves to the level equivalent to Stage 2, the second-lowest level in Japan's four-tier coronavirus alert scale.

