Tokyo Court Rules against Publishing of Burakumin Area List

Tokyo, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Monday ruled that a publisher in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, cannot publish a list of areas where discriminated "burakumin" people are believed to live.

Presiding Judge Shinji Narita ordered that the list's planned publication be halted and that it be deleted from the publisher's webpage.

Burakumin are people discriminated against as descendants of Japan's feudal outcasts.

The Buraku Liberation League and residents of the areas had filed a lawsuit against the publisher and its representative.

Narita said that the publication of the list and its release online violate the privacy rights of many plaintiffs.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]