Tokyo Court Rules against Publishing of Feudal Outcast Area Lists

Tokyo, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Monday ruled that a publisher in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, cannot publish lists of areas where people discriminated against as descendants of Japan's feudal outcasts are believed to live.

Presiding Judge Shinji Narita ordered that the lists' planned publication be halted and that they be deleted from the publisher's webpage.

A total of 234 plaintiffs, including residents of the areas, had filed a lawsuit against the publisher and its representative.

Narita said that the publication of the lists and their release online violate the privacy rights of many plaintiffs.

The lists for 25 prefectures were subject to the order for a halt to publication and deletion from the webpage, while lists for six prefectures including Toyama and Mie, both in central Japan, were exempted as the court did not find violations of the plaintiffs' rights.

