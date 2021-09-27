Japan to Shorten Quarantine for Vaccinated Entrants

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will shorten the quarantine period for those entering Japan to 10 days from the current 14 days if they have COVID-19 vaccination certificates, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Monday.

The shorter quarantine will apply to people received COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer Inc., Moderna Inc. or AstraZeneca PLC and have the certificates, Kato told a press conference.

They will also be asked to submit a negative COVID-19 certificate after the 10-day quarantine.

In addition, those who return from certain countries and are required to stay at designated facilities for three days will be allowed to isolate themselves at home.

The relaxation measures will take effect on Friday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]