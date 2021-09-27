Tokyo's New COVID-19 Cases below 200 for 1st Time since March

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 154 new COVID-19 infection cases on Monday, down by 148 from a week before, marking the first day with fewer than 200 new cases since March 22.

In the Japanese capital, 11 infected people in their 40s to 90s were newly reported to have died.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government's standards fell by four from Sunday to 125.

Across Japan, 1,147 people were newly found positive for the coronavirus, under the 1,200 line for the first time since July 5, while 28 new fatalities were reported.

The nationwide number of very ill patients came to 1,106, down by 27 from the previous day, according to the health ministry.

