Tokyo Confirms 154 New Coronavirus Cases

Tokyo, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 154 new coronavirus infection cases Monday, down by 148 from a week before.

It was the first time since March 22 for Tokyo to log a daily count under 200.

Eleven infected people in their 40s to 90s were newly reported to have died in the Japanese capital.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government's standards fell by four from Sunday to 125.

Across Japan, the number of very ill patients came to 1,106, down by 27, according to the health ministry.

