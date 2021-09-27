Japan Approves GSK’s COVID-19 Drug

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese health minister Norihisa Tamura Monday approved British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline PLC’s drug to treat COVID-19 patients who are not severely ill.

His approval of sotrovimab, made under fast-track procedures, came after a health ministry expert panel gave the go-ahead earlier the same day.

Sotrovimab is the second approved COVID-19 drug in Japan for patients with mild to moderate symptoms after antibody cocktail Ronapreve, which is sold by Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. <4519>.

It is the fifth authorized coronavirus medicine in the country, including drugs to treat severely ill patients.

Sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody to attack the virus, is administered by intravenous drip.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]