Pharmacies in Japan Allowed to Sell Coronavirus Antigen Test Kits

Tokyo, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese health ministry allowed pharmacies Monday to sell novel coronavirus antigen test kits currently used by medical professionals, in an extraordinary step to contain the spread of the virus.

The ministry told prefectural governments the same day that pharmacies with pharmacists are allowed to sell such kits immediately.

The pharmacists will explain the test procedures to people buying the kits and tell them that they have to see doctors if they test positive for the virus.

Even if users test negative, they are required to keep taking infection prevention measures such as wearing masks because the antigen tests may fail to detect small amounts of the virus.

Kit purchasers have to sign a document to confirm that they understand those things.

