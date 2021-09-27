Japan Panel Sees Domestic COVID-19 Situation Getting Better

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese health ministry advisory board concluded Monday that the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients is declining along with deaths.

But at the same time the panel called for vigilance against a resurgence of coronavirus cases after successive holidays last week.

"The number of infections is finally falling as people have continued measures against infections and received vaccines," Takaji Wakita, director-general of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases and head of the advisory board, told a press conference.

He pointed out, however, that new cases are "highly likely to spike if in-person contacts rise."

Calling for attention to rebounds in infections in countries where the COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been faster than in Japan, the panel underscored the importance of strengthening the medical system ahead of the flu season.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]