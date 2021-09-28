Japan Panel OKs Full End of COVID-19 Emergency at End-Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government advisory panel Tuesday morning approved the government's plan to completely lift its novel coronavirus states of emergency and less strict pre-emergency when they expire on Thursday.

The government will formally decide the end of the emergency, currently covering 19 prefectures, and the pre-emergency, targeting eight prefectures, at a meeting of its COVID-19 response headquarters, after giving prior notice to the Diet, Japan's parliament, Tuesday afternoon.

After the lifting of the measures, the government is set to allow eateries and bars whose coronavirus measures are approved under a third-party certification system to serve alcohol and stay open until 9 p.m.

At a Diet committee meeting, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said, "The strain on the medical care systems has been easing steadily."

"We'll work on balancing coronavirus measures with everyday life while strengthening our society's capabilities to deal with a spread of infections," he said.

