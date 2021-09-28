LDP Candidates Turn to Social Media in Hope of Winning Votes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--Unable to hit the campaign trails or give street speeches amid the coronavirus crisis, the four candidates for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidency have taken to social media in the hope of winning votes.

As the new LDP leader will become the party's face in this autumn's general election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament, pundits say the candidates are actively using social media to demonstrate their self-presentation and communication skills to the general public.

In Wednesday's LDP leadership election, party lawmakers, as well as rank-and-file party members and supporters, will choose the successor to outgoing President Yoshihide Suga, the country's prime minister.

In terms of the number of Twitter followers, regulatory reform minister Taro Kono, 58, by far outnumbers his rivals, boasting 2.42 million followers on his account as of 6 p.m. Monday (9 a.m. GMT).

Kono, who actively tweets about both his public and private life, has also created a Twitter account for the LDP leadership race, which has attracted 159,000 followers.

