Landowners Sued over Atami Mudslide in July

Numazu, Shizuoka Pref., Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--A group of 70 plaintiffs Tuesday sued the current and former owners of the land that collapsed and triggered a deadly mudslide in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, in July.

The plaintiffs, including bereaved family members of mudslide victims, are seeking a total of 3,268 million yen in damages from defendants, including a property management company in Odawara, Kanagawa Prefecture, a Shizuoka neighbor, and the current owner, who acquired the land from the company in 2011.

In the lawsuit, filed with the Numazu branch of Shizuoka District Court, the plaintiffs claim that a soil mound created illegally on the land by the company caused the mudslide. The disaster in central Japan killed more than 20 people and destroyed many houses.

Specifically, prefectural ordinances were violated as the soil mound was piled to a height of 35-52 meters against the planned height of 15 meters in an application for the work filed with the Atami government, the plaintiffs said.

They added that the defendants failed to take adequate safety measures, such as the installation of drainage.

