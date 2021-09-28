WTO Sets Up Panel over Chinese Duties on Japanese Stainless Steel

Newsfrom Japan

London, Sept. 27 (Jiji Press)--The World Trade Organization on Monday decided to set up a dispute settlement panel over China's antidumping duties on Japanese stainless steel products.

The WTO made the decision at a meeting of its Dispute Settlement Body.

In June this year, the Japanese government filed a complaint with the WTO, saying that China imposing the duties went against the rules.

As the two countries were unable to solve the issue through bilateral talks, Japan had requested the establishment of a dispute settlement panel based on the organization's dispute resolution procedures.

The panel is the WTO equivalent of a court of first instance in its dispute settlement mechanism. It will issue a decision within six months, in principle.

