N. Korea Fires Missile Again

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul/Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired a projectile estimated to be a short-range missile eastward from a site in the inland province of Chagang around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday (9:40 p.m. Monday GMT), the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the South Korean military said.

The Japanese Defense Ministry said the same day that an object that could be a ballistic missile was launched from North Korea. A Japanese government official said that the possibility of the projectile having fallen within Japan's exclusive economic zone is low.

The object "could be a ballistic missile," Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters at his office in Tokyo, adding: "We are on higher alert and beefing up the monitoring of the situation. We are analyzing details of the launch."

He ordered related government agencies to make utmost efforts to gather and analyze information about the launch to provide the public with accurate information quickly, thoroughly ensure the safety of aircraft and ships, and fully prepare for unexpected developments.

The latest event came after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on Sept. 15. They are believed to have fallen into waters within the Japanese EEZ, at a point off the central Japan prefecture of Ishikawa. The reclusive country test-fired a new type of long-range cruise missile Sept. 11-12. North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly is scheduled meet Tuesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]