Japan Protests S. Korean Court Order for Mitsubishi Asset Sale

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan has protested to South Korea over an order issued by a South Korean court for some of the seized Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. <7011> assets in the country to be sold, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Tuesday.

The decision made by Daejeon District Court on Monday regarding the Japanese company's assets seized over a wartime labor lawsuit was "extremely regrettable," Motegi told a press conference.

Japan has repeatedly said that the sale of the assets has to be avoided as it would bring about a grave situation for both nations, he said.

"We strongly urge the South Korean side to come up with ways to solve the issue, including correcting the current situation in which the country is violating international law," the minister said.

According to Motegi, the Japanese government lodged the protest in Tokyo and Seoul, demanding that the South Korean government make appropriate responses immediately.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]