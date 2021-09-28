Tokyo to Allow Serving of Alcohol until 8 P.M. from Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government said Tuesday it will allow certified restaurants and bars to serve alcoholic drinks until 8 p.m. after the novel coronavirus state of emergency ends Thursday.

The eased restriction is part of the capital's measures to prevent a rebound in infections, set to be in place until Oct. 24.

Under the measures, adopted by Tokyo's coronavirus response headquarters, the roughly 90,000 eating and drinking establishments certified for their infection prevention measures can serve alcohol to customers of up to four people per group and operate until 9 p.m.

Uncertified establishments will continue to be barred from serving alcohol and should close at 8 p.m.

"We know businesses will remain under the heavy burden but have to ask for cooperation to prevent a rebound," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]