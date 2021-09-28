Japan Decides to Fully Lift COVID-19 Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided Tuesday to fully end its COVID-19 state of emergency and pre-emergency measures on Thursday as scheduled.

It is the first time since April 4 that Japan will be entirely free of any COVID-19 emergency or pre-emergency designations.

Prefectures currently under the state of emergency will continue to see requests for shortened operating hours at restaurants and bars and restrictions on live events for about a month, which will then be gradually eased.

Whether to lift a ban on serving alcohol will be decided by the governors of each prefecture.

"We eventually came to see social and economic activity normalize," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference, citing progress in COVID-19 vaccinations and a decrease in new infection cases.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]