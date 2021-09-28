Nikai Holds Last Press Conference as LDP Secretary-General

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--Toshihiro Nikai, the longest-serving secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party of Japan, held the last press conference of his term in office on Tuesday.

"I've been making my best effort every day. I never thought about reaching or overtaking someone else's record," he said.

Nikai took the key party post in August 2016, after former Secretary-General Sadakazu Tanigaki was severely injured in a bicycle accident.

He played a central role in making Yoshihide Suga LDP head and prime minister and was retained as secretary-general.

However, Nikai's strong-armed stance has drawn persistent criticism and recently calls for him to step down from other party members including LDP leader candidate Fumio Kishida, who proposed limiting the tenure of party executives.

