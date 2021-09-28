Tokyo Confirms 248 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government newly confirmed 248 people as positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, with the daily total down by five from a week before and below 300 for the third consecutive day.

In the Japanese capital, eight new deaths were reported among infected people, including the first case in which a person in his 10s died. He was found positive after dying in an accident.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government's criteria fell by eight from the previous day to 117.

Across Japan, 1,723 new infections were confirmed, while 50 new fatalities were reported.

The nationwide number of severely ill patients dropped by 44 to 1,062, according to the health ministry.

