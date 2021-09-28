J-Pop Group Arashi Members Aiba, Sakurai Announce Marriages
Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--Sho Sakurai and Masaki Aiba, both members of popular Japanese pop group Arashi, separately announced their marriages through their agency Tuesday.
"I made a big life choice to have a family before I turn 40," Sakurai, 39, said on an official website of Johnny & Associates. "I will faithfully do what I should do so I can be supported from now on, too."
"Although I'll be taking the first step toward a new journey, I'll do my best so I can win unchanged support," Aiba, 38, said on the same website.
Five-member Arashi suspended its activities at the end of 2020, with leader Satoshi Ohno taking a break from the show business indefinitely.
Another member Kazunari Ninomiya, 38, got married in 2019 and revealed the birth of his first child in March this year.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]