Japan Labor Group Rengo Nominates 1st Female Leader

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, said Tuesday that it has nominated Vice President Tomoko Yoshino, 55, as its new president.

The nomination was decided at a meeting of Rengo's executive nomination committee, composed of representatives from labor union industrial federations that are members of the largest labor group in Japan.

After an election at a regular convention Oct. 6, Yoshino will become Rengo's first female president since it was launched in 1989.

Incumbent President Rikio Kozu, 65, has expressed his intention to leave office when his current term expires in October this year after serving three successive two-year terms.

Yoshino, currently vice president of the Japanese Association of Metal, Machinery and Manufacturing Workers, or JAM, will also be Rengo's first president from the association with over 300,000 member workers.

