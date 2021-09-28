Suga Says Split of Health, Labor, Welfare Ministry Inevitable

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 28 (Jiji Press)--Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga suggested Tuesday that it is inevitable for the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to be split.

"Ultimately, it's impossible to avoid a split or review of the organization," Suga said at a press conference.

He also mentioned the possible option of appointing multiple cabinet ministers to oversee the ministry.

Meanwhile, the prime minister defended his cabinet's decision to hold an extraordinary parliamentary session from Oct. 4. The opposition camp had made a demand in July under Article 53 of the Constitution to convene a parliamentary session soon to discuss measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked about his political activity after leaving the office of prime minister, Suga indicated that he will focus on such areas as social security expenditures and support for nonprofit organizations.

