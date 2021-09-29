Watching Videos Tops Leisure Activity in Japan in 2020

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Watching videos rose to first place as the leading leisure activity in Japan for the first time in 2020, a survey released by the Japan Productivity Center Tuesday showed.

Reading came in second place, followed by listening to music, underscoring that many people prefer activities that can be done at or near home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walking rose to seventh place from 10th in 2019, going on social media to ninth from 15th and gardening to 11th from 16th.

Going on domestic sightseeing trips, which was the most popular activity for nine straight years until 2019, fell to fourth place.

Eating out dropped to sixth from second, while watching movies fell to eighth from fifth.

