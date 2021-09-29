Visitor Cap Seen to Be Raised at Tokyo Disney Parks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--The operator of Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea plans to accept more visitors to the theme parks after the lifting of the Japanese government's novel coronavirus state of emergency, it has been learned.

Oriental Land Co. <4661> will raise the cap on the daily number of visitors, currently limited at 5,000 for each Disney theme park, if the prefectural government of Chiba allows increases in visitors to facilities in the eastern Japan prefecture adjacent to Tokyo following the lifting of the emergency, informed sources said.

In addition, the company will decide whether to extend the operating hours of the theme parks and whether to resume the serving of alcoholic drinks at the facilities based on requests to be announced by the Chiba government shortly, the sources said. Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea are located in the city of Urayasu in Chiba.

The national government decided Tuesday to fully end the COVID-19 state of emergency and pre-emergency designations Thursday. Nineteen prefectures, including Tokyo and Chiba, are under the state of emergency, and eight prefectures are covered by the pre-emergency.

Among other theme parks, Universal Studios Japan in the western city of Osaka will raise the maximum daily number of visitors from the current 5,000 to 10,000 in stages. The operator of the movie theme park will consider resuming the serving of alcohol while keeping the facility's operating hours unchanged. Osaka Prefecture is among the 19 prefectures under the state of emergency.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]