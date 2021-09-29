Kono Taking Lead in Party Member Votes in LDP Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Regulatory reform minister Taro Kono, among the four Liberal Democratic Party presidential candidates, is taking a lead in terms of the number of votes cast by rank-and-file party members, informed sources said Wednesday.

The counting of ballots cast by rank-and-file members of Japan's ruling LDP in the presidential election started at the party's prefectural chapters across Japan.

Kono, 58, topped the other candidates--former LDP policy chief Fumio Kishida, 64, former Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Sanae Takaichi, 60, and LDP Executive Acting Secretary-General Seiko Noda, 61--in Tokyo and many other prefectures, including Miyagi, Tochigi, Gunma and Chiba, the sources said.

Kishida came in first in the prefectures of Yamagata, Yamanashi and Kagawa, while Noda went to the top in Gifu Prefecture, where her constituency is located.

Voting by LDP lawmakers is set to begin at a Tokyo hotel at 1 p.m. Wednesday (4 a.m. GMT).

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]