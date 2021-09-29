Prosecutors Demand 2-Year Jail Term for Carlos Ghosn's Ex-Aide

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors asked Tokyo District Court on Wednesday to sentence Greg Kelly, who was an aide to former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> Chairman Carlos Ghosn, to two years in jail over the company's alleged secret pay scheme for Ghosn.

The prosecution also demanded a fine of 200 million yen for the company in the same case.

Kelly, 65, a former Nissan representative director, is charged with violating the financial instruments and exchange law with his alleged involvement in the suspected pay scheme.

In its closing statement, the prosecution argued that Kelly was the one who considered how to pay some compensation for Ghosn secretly, in order to avoid criticism of his high pay.

The prosecution added that this role could not be filled by anyone but Kelly, a law expert with deep trust from Ghosn.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]