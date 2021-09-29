"Golgo 13" Author Saito Dies at 84

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese manga artist Takao Saito, the author of the "Golgo 13" comic series, died of pancreatic cancer in Tokyo on Friday morning, it was learned Wednesday. He was 84.

Saito, born in Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan, made his debut as a manga artist in 1955 with "Kuuki Danshaku," which he drew while working as a barber.

He later established Saito Production, known for the division of work among its staff workers, in Tokyo.

In 1968, Saito started the Golgo 13 series, featuring the character Duke Togo, a skilled sniper of unidentified nationality.

Last year, the series was suspended for about one and a half months due to the novel coronavirus crisis. Based on the wishes of the author, the series will continue without him through cooperation between the production company and scriptwriting staff.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]