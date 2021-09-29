Kishida Comes in 1st in LDP Race, to Face Runoff with Kono

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Fumio Kishida, former policy chief of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, topped the other three candidates in the first round of voting in the party's presidential election Wednesday, but failed to win a majority.

The LDP will hold a runoff between Kishida, 64, and regulatory reform minister Taro Kono, 58, the second-place finisher, to elect the successor to outgoing President Yoshihide Suga, the country's prime minister, who will step down after staying in power for about a year.

Former Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Sanae Takaichi, 60, came in third, followed by LDP Executive Acting Secretary-General Seiko Noda, 61.

In the first round, Kishida received 256 of a total of 764 votes allocated to LDP lawmakers and rank-and-file party members as well as supporters. Kono won 255 votes, Takaichi 188 votes and Noda 63 votes.

In the runoff, lawmaker votes will have greater weight.

