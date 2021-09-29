High Court Holds Govt Liable for Damages over N-Accident for 3rd Time

Newsfrom Japan

Takamatsu, Kagawa Pref., Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Takamatsu High Court on Wednesday became the third high court to hold the Japanese government liable to pay damages to those who had to leave their homes in Fukushima Prefecture due to meltdowns at a nearby nuclear power plant in 2011.

Upholding a Matsuyama District Court ruling acknowledging the government's responsibility, Presiding Judge Ryuichi Kamiyama ordered the government and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501>, the operator of the crippled Fukushima No. 1 plant, to pay a total of some 46 million yen in compensation for 23 nuclear accident evacuees currently living in Ehime Prefecture.

The meltdowns occurred after the plant was struck by a 9.0-magnitude earthquake and subsequently triggered huge tsunami.

Sendai High Court held the government responsible for the accident in September last year and Tokyo High Court in February this year.

It was also the fourth high court ruling in damages lawsuits filed by Fukushima evacuees.

