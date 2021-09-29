Diplomatic Challenges Facing Kishida, Japan's Soon-to-Be PM

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Fumio Kishida, who won the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election on Wednesday, is seen promoting diplomacy centering on the Japan-U.S. alliance after he is named Japan's new prime minister next week.

Kishida served as foreign minister for four and a half years under former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

He is expected to need to tackle many diplomatic challenges including Japan's soured relations with some neighboring countries, as well as the new security environment with China's growing influence.

After taking the office of prime minister, Kishida will likely seek to arrange promptly a summit meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden. Their first summit is expected to take place on the sidelines of a Group of 20 gathering in Italy in late October.

During the term of incumbent Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, the two countries agreed to further develop bilateral cooperation on technology and climate change, as well as the security and economic fields.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]