Kishida's Economic Policies to Focus on Boosting Incomes

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Fumio Kishida, who was elected president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Wednesday, will aim to boost people's incomes as his key economic policies.

In his campaign for the LDP leadership, Kishida pledged to correct economic disparities among people.

Specifically, he plans to support the housing and education costs of families with children, improve labor conditions for caregivers and nursery workers, and give tax breaks to firms raising wages.

"Neoliberal policies in place since the administration of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi widened the gaps between haves and have-nots in society," Kishida has said.

The new LDP leader plans to retain basic elements of the Abenomics economic policy mix launched by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, such as massive monetary easing, but argues that further growth is unattainable without closing disparities.

