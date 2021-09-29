Japan Logs 1,986 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan recorded 1,986 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, below 2,000 for the third consecutive day.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in the country fell by 64 from the previous day to 998, under the 1,000 threshold for the first time since Aug. 5, according to the health ministry.

The number of such patients started surging in late July after the country entered a fifth wave of infections.

The figure topped 1,000 on Aug. 6 and reached 2,000 on Aug. 27. Since peaking on Sept. 4 at 2,223, a record high, the number has been on the decline.

On Wednesday, 48 new fatalities were reported among infected people across the country, including 17 in Tokyo and 10 in the western prefecture of Osaka.

