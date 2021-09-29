Tokyo Logs 267 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo recorded 267 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, below 300 for the fourth successive day and about half the week-before figure of 537.

In the Japanese capital on the day, 17 new fatalities were reported among infected people, while the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government's criteria fell by 10 from the previous day to 107.

