Kishida Pledges Income Boost

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Fumio Kishida, who was elected president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Wednesday, said that he wants to boost people's incomes to correct economic disparities among them.

"I want to pursue economic policies that raise the incomes and wages of a variety of people," Kishida told an inaugural press conference.

He called for cooperation from the public to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he wants people to "get back the spirit of working together and tackle the national crisis as one team."

Kishida said he will draw up economic measures worth tens of trillions of yen by the end of the year.

"By achieving a virtuous cycle of growth and redistribution, I want all parts of the country to benefit from the fruits of growth," he said.

