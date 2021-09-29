Opposition Leaders Downplay Kishida's Election as LDP Leader

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--The ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election on Wednesday, won by former LDP policy chief Fumio Kishida, showed that the party "can never change," Yukio Edano, head of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said.

Speaking to reporters, Edano urged Kishida to clarify whether he supports former LDP President and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's economic policy mix dubbed "Abenomics."

Another senior CDP member labeled Kishida "Abe's puppet."

At an upcoming extraordinary parliamentary session, Kishida is almost certain to be elected as the successor to incumbent Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Kishida's leadership victory is believed to have reflected the influence of Abe and other LDP bigwigs who appeared to view unfavorably regulatory reform minister Taro Kono, who was defeated by Kishida in the election's runoff.

