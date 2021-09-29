Princess Mako’s Marriage Likely to Be Announced Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Imperial Household Agency may announce Friday that Princess Mako will marry Kei Komuro, informed sources said Wednesday.

The agency is also expected to clarify that marriage-related traditional rites, including the “Nosai-no-Gi” engagement ceremony, will not be held and that a lump-sum marriage allowance will not be given to Princess Mako, as requested by the niece of Emperor Naruhito in response to public opinion critical of the marriage due chiefly to a money scandal involving Komuro’ mother.

After their informal engagement in September 2017, she and Komuro were supposed to hold their wedding ceremony in November 2018.

In February 2018, the agency said marriage-linked events would be postponed until 2020 after a money dispute between Komuro’s mother and her former fiance was uncovered. The events were put off further.

On Monday, Komuro returned to Japan for the first time in some three years from New York, where he was studying at a law school.

