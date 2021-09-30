Kishida Likely to Pick Amari as LDP Secretary-General

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Fumio Kishida, new president of the Liberal Democratic Party, is in the final stage of preparation for appointing LDP tax panel chief Akira Amari as secretary-general of the Japanese ruling party, party sources said Thursday.

Following his victory in the LDP's leadership poll Wednesday, Kishida is expected to be elected new prime minister to succeed Yoshihide Suga on Monday at an extraordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, to be convened the same day. Kishida is likely to form his cabinet within Monday. He aims to decide the lineup of LDP executives Friday, the sources said.

Amari, 72, served as adviser for Kishida's campaigning in the LDP presidential race, contributing to his victory in the election. Amari, a member of the LDP faction led by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso, also has a favorable relationship with former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has influence on the largest intraparty faction, led by former LDP Secretary-General Hiroyuki Hosoda.

In a meeting with Aso on Thursday morning, Kishida said he will come up with the lineup of the LDP's four executives within Thursday.

At a meeting of his own LDP faction the same day, Kishida said: "Now is a critical time for Japan and the LDP. We need to unite to overcome the national crisis."

