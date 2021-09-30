Tokyo Game Show 2021 Starts Online Again amid Pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Game Show 2021 kicked off on Thursday in an online format, just like last year, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, with most companies offering a peek into their new games through online platforms.

With restrictions placed on large-scale events to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, companies are also offering new ways to experience their games at the event, including those using virtual reality.

The major gaming event will be held until Sunday.

An exhibition area was set up at the Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba, east of Tokyo, for influencers and members of the press.

Sega Corp., which handles overseas sales of action game "Demon Slayer--Kimetsu no Yaiba--The Hinokami Chronicles," will allow participants to play the new game at a dedicated booth.

