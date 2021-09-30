MLB Star Ohtani to Carry Over Possible 2-Way Record to Next Season

Newsfrom Japan

Arlington, Texas, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--Major League Baseball star Shohei Ohtani is set to carry over to next season his possible record of earning both double-digit wins as a pitcher and home runs as a batter, which would make him the first player to do so since legend Babe Ruth in 1918.

The Japanese player will not take the mound in the remaining games of his team, the Los Angeles Angels, this season, Angels manager Joe Maddon announced on Wednesday.

Ohtani, who has marked nine wins and 45 home runs so far this season, will now focus on the home run race.

The decision for Ohtani to pitch no more this season was made in talks between him and the manager.

Maddon explained that there is nothing to gain even if Ohtani pitches again this season, as the team now has no chance to advance to the playoffs.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]