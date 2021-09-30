Biden Hopes for Stronger Ties with Japan under New PM

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Sept. 29 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Joe Biden hopes to forge an even stronger relationship with Japan under its next prime minister, a senior U.S. government official said Wednesday.

Biden "looks forward to working with Japan's new prime minister to strengthen our (bilateral) cooperation in the years ahead," the official said.

Earlier in the day, former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida won the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership election. He is almost certain to become his country's next prime minister soon thanks to the party's parliamentary strength.

"The United States places great importance on the U.S.-Japan alliance, which serves as the cornerstone of peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and across the world," the official added.

A Department of State spokesperson said that Washington will continue to work with Tokyo to tackle regional and global issues.

