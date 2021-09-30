Princess Mako Sends Video Message to Ceramics Event

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Mako on Thursday sent a video message to the opening ceremony of an international ceramics festival in the Mino central region.

This may be the last official duty of the niece of Emperor Naruhito before her marriage. She is expected to register her marriage after serving as honorary president of the event until it ends on Oct. 17.

The Imperial Household Agency is considering making an official announcement of her marriage with commoner Kei Komuro, 29, as early as Friday, informed sources said.

In the video message to the International Ceramics Festival Mino '21 in Tajimi, Gifu Prefecture, Princess Mako, 29, said that she is reading a catalog and others while remembering her visit to the region famous for ceramics.

"I deeply respect the people who have contributed to the development of the ceramics industry and enhancement of its culture and have committed themselves to Mino," she said. The message was shot on Aug. 19.

