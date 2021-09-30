Kishida to Appoint Amari as LDP Secretary-General

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Fumio Kishida, new president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has decided to appoint Akira Amari as party secretary-general, it was learned Thursday.

Amari, a member of the LDP faction led by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso, currently serves as chairman of the Research Commission on the Tax System.

Sanae Takaichi, former internal affairs minister and a contender in Wednesday's LDP leadership race, will be appointed as chair of the Policy Research Council. Takaichi does not belong to a party faction.

Taro Kono, another candidate in the race and regulatory reform minister from the Aso faction, is set to be named chair of the Public Relations Headquarters.

Tatsuo Fukuda, a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, is seen taking up the post of chairman of the party's General Council.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]