S. Korean Lawmaker Pins Hopes on Kishida

Seoul, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Kim Jin-pyo, head of a nonpartisan group of South Korean lawmakers promoting friendship with Japan, expressed hopes on Thursday for the Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party's new president, Fumio Kishida.

Speaking at a general meeting of the group, Kim said Kishida carried through with bilateral negotiations on the 2015 landmark agreement between Tokyo and Seoul to resolve the issue of the so-called wartime comfort women, without yielding to opposition expressed by then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"We have reasonable hope," he said.

Kishida, then foreign minister, signed the agreement on comfort women, mostly from the Korean Peninsula, who served as prostitutes, including by coercion, for Japanese troops before and during World War II.

The lawmaker group plans to hold a joint meeting with its Japanese counterpart by the end of this year.

