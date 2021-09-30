Japan Protests N. Korea's Ballistic Missile Launch

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Thursday it has made a strong protest to North Korea through embassy channels in Beijing over Pyongyang's launch of a ballistic missile on Tuesday.

"The launch involved ballistic missile technology and is very regrettable," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a news conference, adding that North Korea's act violates U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Japan will continue to work together with countries including the United States and South Korea to maintain vigilance against North Korea, Kato said.

North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday that the country test-fired a hypersonic missile called Hwasong-8.

Senior diplomats from Japan, the United States and South Korea, meeting by phone Thursday, reaffirmed their close cooperation toward denuclearizing North Korea.

