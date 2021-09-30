Tokyo Records 218 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 218 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Thursday, down from 531 a week before.

The daily figure stood below 300 for the fifth consecutive day. Twelve fatalities were newly reported in the Japanese capital.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's standards fell by seven from Wednesday to 100.

The nationwide total of severely ill patients declined by 66 to 932, according to the health ministry.

