CDP, JCP Agree on Possible Limited Non-Cabinet Alliance

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Communist Party would cooperate with a possible Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan-led administration from outside the cabinet in a limited way, the leaders of the two opposition parties agreed at a meeting on Thursday.

The limited non-cabinet alliance was proposed by the CDP's Yukio Edano, and the JCP's Kazuo Shii expressed "full support" for the offer.

The alliance would cover only policies agreed between the CDP and Civil Alliance for Peace and Constitutionalism, a citizens group, including lowering the consumption tax rate and abolishing "unconstitutional" sections of the national security legislation.

The opposition leaders also agreed to enhance their parties' cooperation for this autumn's House of Representatives election.

"We're now clear about a (cooperation) framework with the JCP if we achieve a regime change," Edano told reporters after the meeting with Shii.

