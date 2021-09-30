Tokyo's COVID-19 Alert Level Lowered for 1st Time in 10 Months

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo lowered its COVID-19 infection alert level for the first time in 10 months on Thursday, following a significant fall in new infection figures.

Under the Japanese capital's four-tier alert system, the alert level fell by a notch after having remained in the worst stage since last November.

At the Tokyo metropolitan government's pandemic monitoring meeting on the day, meanwhile, participating experts kept their medical system assessment unchanged at the severest level, with the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients staying high.

In Tokyo, the daily number of new infections averaged 296 for the week through Wednesday, down by 94 pct from its August peak.

The number of COVID-19 inpatients dropped by 865 from a week earlier to 1,181, while the number of severely ill patients fell by 39 to 107. The hospital bed occupancy rate improved to 17.7 pct.

