Japan Lifts COVID-19 Emergency, Pre-Emergency Measures
Newsfrom JapanPolitics Lifestyle
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government fully lifted its COVID-19 state of emergency and pre-emergency measures on Friday as scheduled.
It is the first time since April 4 that the country is entirely free of any COVID-19 emergency or pre-emergency designations.
The state of emergency had covered 19 prefectures, including Tokyo, and pre-emergency measures had been in place for eight prefectures.
The government plans to relax COVID-19 restrictions on the movement of people in stages using proof of vaccination and a negative test result, even if infections expand again.
On a trial basis starting this month, the government will ease the restrictions at restaurants and bars and live music clubs and small theaters in 12 prefectures, including Ishikawa and Hyogo.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]