Japan Lifts COVID-19 Emergency, Pre-Emergency Measures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government fully lifted its COVID-19 state of emergency and pre-emergency measures on Friday as scheduled.

It is the first time since April 4 that the country is entirely free of any COVID-19 emergency or pre-emergency designations.

The state of emergency had covered 19 prefectures, including Tokyo, and pre-emergency measures had been in place for eight prefectures.

The government plans to relax COVID-19 restrictions on the movement of people in stages using proof of vaccination and a negative test result, even if infections expand again.

On a trial basis starting this month, the government will ease the restrictions at restaurants and bars and live music clubs and small theaters in 12 prefectures, including Ishikawa and Hyogo.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]